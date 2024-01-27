Veteran players Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur have returned to the Indian women’s hockey team after injury layoffs for India’s FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Kaur last played for India during their tour of Australia and missed the Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy and the Olympic qualifiers. Katariya, meanwhile, is coming back from a facial injury which ruled her out of the Olympic qualifiers.

The 24-member team will be led by Savita Punia with forward Katariya serving as her deputy. The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on February 3 and end on February 9 while the Rourkela leg will commence on February 12 and last till February 18.

India will take on the United States, the Netherlands, China and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning their campaign against reigning Asian Games Champions China on February 3.

Punia and Bichu Devi Kharibam are the two goalkeepers named in the squad while, Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika and Jyoti Chhatri have been named as defenders in the squad.

Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo will feature in the midfield. The forwards in the squad are Katariya Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking of the squad, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “We have a few youngsters coming in for the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The league is of immense importance to us as the champions will secure their spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

“We will look to build upon the team chemistry and the squad is looking forward to facing some of the best teams in the world, in our backyard. The aim will be to begin our campaign on a strong note and continue to improve during the League.”

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi