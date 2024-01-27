An authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China's Zheng Qinwen off court on Saturday to successfully defend her Australian Open title – the first woman to do so in more than a decade.

The Belarusian world No 2 proved too powerful for the 12th seed with a 6-3, 6-2 drubbing in 76 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam crown on Rod Laver Arena.

It capped an incredible display of power and poise from Sabalenka over the past fortnight, with the 25-year-old surging to the title without losing a set through her seven matches.

The last time the tournament witnessed a successful women's title defence was in 2013, when fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka achieved the feat.

With her latest exploits, Sabalenka cemented her reputation as one of the game's most consistent contenders at Grand Slams, reaching at least the semi-finals in her past six majors, making three finals and winning twice.

In vivid red, she overwhelmed Zheng with her crushing groundstrokes deep into both corners and a consistently reliable serve.

Zheng had reached her first Grand Slam final without meeting a seed after a host of players crashed out early on her side of the draw, and the gulf in class was quickly exposed.

The Belarusian opened with a comfortable serve then got a look at two break points at 15-40 in Zheng's opening service game when the Chinese star sprayed a backhand wide.

She seized the chance, attacking her opponent's second serve for the break.

Sabalenka consolidated on serve for 3-0, but only after saving three break points as Zheng's nerves settled and she worked to get into the contest.

The Chinese star finally got on the board as her serve hit its mark in game four, with two big unreturnable aces and a forehand winner giving her confidence.

But she had few answers to the booming Sabalenka serve, struggling to get the ball back over the net and into any rallies.

Zheng saved three set points with a pair of aces and a winner to hold for 3-5, but it was delaying the inevitable as Sabalenka closed out the set on serve in 33 minutes.

Three double faults, including on break point, immediately put Zheng on the back foot on the second set as the pressure took its toll.

And there was no way back as she conceded another break to slump 4-1 behind when Sabalenka prefectly played a drop shot.

Fighting until the end, Zheng saved four championship points before the second seed closed out the match to bank her 14th career title.

Despite the loss, it has been a breakthrough tournament for Zheng, who will move into the world's top 10 when the new rankings are released next week.

Sabalenka will remain second in the world rankings behind Iga Swiatek, who crashed out in the third round.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Sabalenka’s victory:

Pure dominance by @SabalenkaA - Congratulations on defending your title in #Melbourne 💪🏼 Strong performance throughout the tournament physically and mentally!

Also well done #Zheng on reaching the final 🎾#AusOpen #AO2024 — Ana Ivanovic (@anaivanovic) January 27, 2024

Once you’ve tasted major success it’s hard to stop. Congratulations on a second AO title Aryna Sabalenka, no holding you back. Rocket — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2024

2 - Aryna Sabalenka has become the second player in the last 20 years, to win the Women's Singles Australian Open final without a single game dropped on serve after Serena Williams in 2007 against Maria Sharapova. Similarities.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 27, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka is the 9th woman in the Open Era to win back-to-back singles titles at the #AusOpen after Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Jennifer Capriati, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 27, 2024

🏆 Women to win a Major Singles Title without dropping a set, this Century:



- Serena Williams 6X

- Justine Henkn 3X

- Venus Williams 3X

- Lindsay Davenport

- Maria Sharapova

- Iga Swiatek

- Emma Raducanu

- Ash Barty



- ARYNA SABALENKA 👏 pic.twitter.com/QItFJIoWsE — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) January 27, 2024

Last six Grand Slams for Aryna Sabalenka:



US Open 2022: SF

AusOpen 2023: W

Roland Garros 2023: SF

Wimbledon 2023: SF

US Open 2023: F

AusOpen 2024: W pic.twitter.com/w64MHx1nC7 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 27, 2024

Sabalenka's consistency in the big tournaments over the past year has been remarkable.



Back when she first broke through it was obvious that she had the game to win big titles, but her performing at such a high level week after week has been so impressive. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 27, 2024

