The Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost to the Netherlands 2-7 in the final of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

Jyoti Chhatri (20’) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (23’) got on the scoresheet for India, whereas Janneke van de Venne (2’, 14’), Bente van der Veldt (4’, 8’), Lana Kalse (11’, 27’), and Sosha Benninga (13’) scored for the Netherlands.

The final began with both teams probing for chances and it wasn’t long before the Netherlands found an opening. de Venne took a long-range shot which deflected off the Indian goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and into goal as the Netherlands scored the first goal of the game.

Moments later, der Veldt found herself open in front of the goal and smashed the ball into the net to double Netherlands’ lead.

A period of Netherlands dominance followed. der Veldt remained alert in front of goal as her quick overhead shot sailed past the Indian defence and into the Indian goal.

With four minutes to go in the first half, Kalse pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a powerful shot to make it 4-0 in Netherlands’ favour.

Soon after, Benninga used a deft touch to bypass Etimarpu in goal and further extended their lead.

As the Netherlands continued to pressure the Indian defence, van de Venne capitalised on an opening and scored to end the first half 6-0 in the Netherlands’ favour.

Netherlands’ dominance ensued in the second half, resulting in a challenge which was saved by Etimarpu.

India opened their account five minutes into the second half as Chhatri found herself in space and rifled in a shot from distance to beat Netherlands’ goalkeeper Kiki Gunneman.

As the match progressed, Pisal received the ball under pressure, turned on a sixpence and breached Netherlands’ goal to make it 2-6 and present India with a fighting chance in the game.

As India started to pile on the pressure, a quick counterattack goal from Netherlands’ Kalse restored their 5-goal cushion in the game.

India continued to test Gunneman but they were unable to beat her.

In the final minute of the game, Netherlands were awarded a penalty stroke, however, Etimarpu battered the shot away and the match ended with a 7-2 scoreline.

Hockey India, the apex body for the sport in the country, announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every support staff following the team’s podium finish.