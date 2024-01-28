Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell as the West Indies pulled off a remarkable eight-run win over Australia in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Joseph, who needed scans after retiring hurt on Saturday night when he was hit on the toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, took 7-68 on Sunday as the West Indies bowled Australia out for 207, giving the West Indies their first win in Australia since 1997.

Australia began the fourth day’s play at 60-2, chasing 216 for victory and with Steve Smith and Cameron Green at the crease, they were overwhelming favourites.

Opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph were not particularly threatening, so 45 minutes in captain Kraigg Brathwaite threw the ball to Joseph, with almost immediate results.

Although proving expensive, Joseph’s extra pace caused trouble for all the batters and the more wickets he took, the more confident the West Indies became.

He bowled Green and Travis Head with consecutive balls, them dismissed Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins in an extended first session.

He capped off a remarkable performance when he clean bowled Josh Hazlewood to end the match.

“I was just thinking of the basics, get it at the top of off,” Joseph said.

“I was just trying to find my rhythm and that was important for me.”

Through all the carnage, Smith stood firm for the Australians, answering his critics with a superb innings of 91, but it was in vain as the underdogs stunned the world Test champions.

This has been one of the best test matches I’ve been privileged to witness. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 28, 2024

Shamar Joseph is a superstar in the making. What a first test match tour. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 28, 2024

Congratulations West Indies. Shamar Joseph's stellar performance with the ball for West Indies against Australia is nothing short of extraordinary! Taking 7 wickets, he's truly a force to be reckoned with. 🏏🔥. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 28, 2024

THE GABBA HAS BEEN BREACHED🔥



Shamar Joseph rattles Australia with seven wickets to help West Indies to their first Test win Down Under since 1997!pic.twitter.com/Z01YdPvjiD — The Field (@thefield_in) January 28, 2024

What a remarkable moment for Shamar Joseph and West Indies cricket. The most remarkable test win that I can put my mind on, given the context — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 28, 2024

Are you not entertained. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 28, 2024

Do yourself a favour, go read about his life on wikipedia! Literally had tears in my eyes while reading about his journey. Inspirational to say the least — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 28, 2024

Seeing @BrianLara in tears in the comm box tells you everything you need to know about Test cricket and what it means .. @FoxCricket 🙌🙌 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 28, 2024