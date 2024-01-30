The third edition of Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, with the entire season to be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises – Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors – will compete for the coveted trophy, with the final set to take place on March 21.

The defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the hosts Chennai Blitz in the season opener on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the inaugural winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day.

New entrants Delhi Toofans will make its league debut on the second day of the tournament against Mumbai Meteors.

New Format

The 2024 Prime Volleyball League will bring in a new format with the introduction of the Super 5s stage.

The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the league stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in an Eliminator match on March 19. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the final.

“One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans,” said Joy Bhattacharjya, Prime Volleyball League CEO.

“The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition.

“A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball,” he added.

Where to Watch?

The 2024 Prime Volleyball League will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD and HD (Tamil & Telugu).

Additionally, the tournament can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

2024 Prime Volleyball League Schedule

February 15

6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz 

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 

February 16

6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans 

8:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes 

February 17

6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 

February 18

6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans 

February 19

6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 

February 20

6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers  

February 21 

6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes v Mumbai Meteors 

February 22

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz 

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 

February 23

6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans 

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers 

February 25

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes 

8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers 

February 26

6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 

8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders 

February 27

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers 

February 28

6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors 

February 29

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 

March 1

6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz 

8:30 PM Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders 

March 2

6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes 

March 3

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans 

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers 

March 4

6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes 

8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors v Chennai Blitz 

March 5

6:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans 

March 6

6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes 

March 7

6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors 

March 8

6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz 

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes 

March 9

6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers 

March 10

6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes 

8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans 

SUPER 5s 

March 11

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 2nd 

March 12

6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 4th 

March 13

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 5th 

March 14

6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 2nd 

March 15

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 4th 

March 16

6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 2nd 

March 17

6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 3rd 

8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 5th 

March 18: 

6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 3rd 

8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 2nd 

ELIMINATOR 

March 19

6:30 PM: Team 2nd (After Super 5s) vs Team 3rd (After Super 5s)  

FINAL 

March 21

6:30 PM: Team 1st (After Super 5s) vs Winner of Eliminator