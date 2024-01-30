The Indian men’s hockey team lost to the Netherlands 4-7 in the quarter-finals of the 2024 FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday.

Mohammed Raheel (1’, 7’, 25’) scored a hat-trick, while Mandeep Mor (11’) netted a goal for India. For the Netherlands, Sander de Wijn (4’, 15’), and Alexander Schop (10’, 26’) scored a brace each, while Lucas Middendorp (12’), Jamie van Aart (13’), and Pepijn Reyenga (20’) netted a goal each.

The match unfolded with a promising start for India, as Raheel (1’) showcased his skills with a remarkable field goal in the very first minute, setting the tone for an intense competition.

However, the Netherlands swiftly responded to India's early lead, with de Wijn (4’) levelling the score. Undeterred by the quick equalizer, India intensified their offensive strategies, leading to another goal by Raheel (7’).

Despite the renewed lead, the Netherlands, demonstrating resilience, managed to equalize once again, courtesy of a goal by Schop (10’).

The back-and-forth nature of the match continued, with Mor (11’) reclaiming the lead for India. Nevertheless, the Netherlands countered with a rapid succession of goals, as Middendorp (12’) and van Aart (13’) skillfully found the back of the net, swinging the momentum in favour of the Netherlands.

Heading into halftime, de Wijn (15’) delivered a crucial challenge goal, leaving India trailing. The second half witnessed the Netherlands asserting their dominance, as Reyenga (20’) and Schop (26’) further extended their lead.

Despite a valiant effort by Raheel (25’) who once again scored a goal to complete his hat-trick, India ultimately fell short, succumbing to a 4-7 defeat.

India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place play-off match at 7.30PM IST later on Tuesday.