India’s Vishnu Saravanan, on Tuesday, earned the country’s first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in sailing with his 26th-place finish at the 2024 ILCA World Championship in Adelaide, Australia.

The 24-year-old was placed fifth in the Olympic quota rankings after ten races. A total of seven quota places are up for grabs at the Adelaide Sailing Club.

The Indian was assured a place at the Olympics as the top ten, who qualified for the medal event, all had a quota place already.

Saravanan, who bagged a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, had a credible performance at the World Championships. He finished second in the fourth race and had a total of five top-10 finishes in ten races.

Saravanan finished the competition with a total score of 174. However, as is the norm, his worst score of 49 in a race was deducted, which pulled his net score down to a respectable 125.

Saravanan, who is a U21 World Championships bronze medallist from 2019, had also competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The delayed Games in Japan saw a historic high for Indian sailing as a total of four sailors from the country competed at the quadrennial event.