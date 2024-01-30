The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand got the better of Hong Kong’s duo of Lok Lok Lui and Wing Yung NG as they advanced into the second round of the women’s doubles event at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Indian duo defeated their first-round opponents 16-21, 21-10, 21-18 after a one-hour and fourteen-minute match.

Meanwhile, the unseeded duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated the Chinese Taipei team of Ling Fang Hu and Xiao Min Lin, 21-13, 21-17 to set up and all-Indian clash with Jolly and Gopichand in the next round.

Sameer Verma and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian of India won their first two qualifying matches to secure a spot in the main draw of the men's singles event.

In the first round of the men's singles qualification round, Verma defeated Howard Shu of the United States 21-9, 21-16. In the next round, Verma defeated Kuan Lin Kuo of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 21-16, 21-15 to advance to the main draw.

To advance to the main draw, Subramanian first defeated Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia, 9-21, 21-17, 21-12, and then overcame Korakrit Laotrakul of Thailand, 20-22, 21-10, 21-14.