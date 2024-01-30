Musheer Khan hit his second century of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 as India continued to excel batting first in the tournament. New Zealand won the toss and opted to field, enjoying early success as Mason Clarke claimed Arshin Kulkarni’s wicket in the fifth over.

After the bright start, the young Blackcaps became more subdued as Musheer settled in alongside opener Adarsh Singh. The duo scored at a brisk pace forcing New Zealand into regular bowling changes in the hope of producing a breakthrough.

Adarsh brought up his second half-century in the tournament, but fell soon after to Zac Cumming, slicing a catch to backward point for 52.

Captain Uday Saharan and Musheer took over from there in another fine partnership as the latter grew in stature in the company of the solid skipper. The duo added 87 runs together before Oliver Tewatiya sent back Saharan for 34.

Musheer’s innings was characterised by innovative and controlled strokeplay, and he completed his century in the 43rd over, raising his bat after 109 balls. The milestone allowed him to free his arms and he raced to 131 before Mason Clarke returned to dismiss him in the 48th over. India couldn’t find too many runs from the lower order as they finished on 295, the last 10 overs yielding 89 runs.

Clarke was impressive albeit expensive, returning figures of four for 62 from his eight overs.

Raj Limbani started the second innings with a bang, sending back Tom Jones with a brilliant inswinger off the very first ball. The unstoppable Limbani added a second in the same over when he had Snehith Reddy trapped in front with another full delivery that swung in sharply.

Saumy Pandey made it 13 for three in the sixth over when he had Lachlan Stackpole bowled from around the wicket with a delivery that beat the left-hander’s outside edge and hit the stumps. The spinner struck again moments later, trapping James Nelson in front for 10 as New Zealand ended the Powerplay four wickets down.

Captain Oscar Jackson once again led New Zealand’s fightback, but his stay at the crease was short lived, falling to Musheer’s accurate spin bowling shortly after Naman Tiwari had removed Tewatiya.

The lower order added a few runs, but India, led again by Pandey with the ball, were clinical, as the Blackcaps folded for 81, losing by 214 runs.

Indian skipper Uday Saharan was delighted with his team’s performance in the tournament, with three back-to-back 200-plus run victories.

“I thought we executed our plans very well. Musheer was exceptional as usual and Raj [Limbani] bowled very well upfront. I don’t think I need to motivate the guys, we’re all in a good frame of mind.”