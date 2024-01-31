The Indian men's hockey team secured a convincing 9-4 victory against Kenya on Tuesday at the 5th-8th place match of the 2024 FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup Oman in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday.

Uttam Singh (5’, 25’, 26’) netted a hat-trick, while Manjeet (6’), Pawan Rajbhar (10’), Mandeep Mor (15’), Mohammed Raheel (17’, 25’), and Gurjot Singh (28’) scored goals for India.

For Kenya, Moses Ademba (12’, 14’, 27’) and captain Ivan Ludiali (24’) were the goalscorers.

Right from the start, India took control of the game, challenging Kenya's goalkeeper multiple times in the initial minutes. Despite Kenya's efforts to counterattack, India maintained aggressive play. The breakthrough for India came when Uttam (5’) and Manjeet (6’) scored, giving India an early lead.

Continuing their relentless assault, India kept the pressure on Kenya's defense, leading to Rajbhar (10’) adding another goal with a powerful shot. Kenya, however, narrowed the gap with two quick goals from Ademba (12’, 14’). Mor (15’) then secured another goal for India, ensuring a 4-2 lead at halftime.

The second half saw India extending their lead as Raheel (17’) scored on a counterattack. India strategically focused on swift passing and ball possession to prevent Kenya from making a comeback.

Nevertheless, Kenya's captain Ludiali (24’) found the back of the net and Ademba (27’) completed his hat-trick, but India widened the gap with goals from Raheel (25’), Uttam (25’, 26’), and Gurjot (28’). The match concluded with India emerging victorious, securing a 9-4 win.

India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament against Egypt at 7.30PM IST on January 31.