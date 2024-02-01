In a major boost to the preparations of 2024 Paris Olympics, the Boxing Federation of India, in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, is organising an elite multinational training camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

A 13-day dynamic camp, which began on January 29 and will go on till February 10, is being hosted with an aim to give the boxers much-needed international exposure ahead of the crucial Olympics qualifiers.

Parveen (57kg), the Asian Games and World Championships 2022 bronze medallist & men's World Championships bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) are among 30 Indian boxers who are part of the camp. The camp subsequently features seven male and five female boxers from England and four male boxers from Russia.

“The Boxing Federation of India and REC are committed to the growth of Indian boxing and the multinational camp is a significant step in that direction as it provides players an international exposure, elevating the standard of boxing,” stated Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

The camp will also boost their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics. It provides an unique opportunity to our athletes to hone their skills, learn new things and build a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship,” he added.

The multinational camp offers a perfect platform for the Indian pugilists to prepare for the Olympic Games qualification tournaments as they will work on sharpening their skills while training alongside international boxers.

The reigning nationals champions Anamika (50kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Jasmine (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are the other Indian women boxers participating in the camp. Among men, the 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narender (92+kg) and reigning national champions Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) are part of the camp.