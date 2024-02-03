The United States have secured their berth in the Davis Cup finals group stage after holding off Ukraine in the qualifier in Lithuania on Friday.

The 32-time winners of the Davis Cup, which is the most prestigious tennis team competition in the world, booked a place in the September group stage finals featuring 16 teams.

It was an tough affair for the Americans, but the men’s doubles pair of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram defeated Illya Belobordko and Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

“It was a tough match the whole way through,” said Krajicek. “They put us in a tough position by playing a great second set.

“We did a good job raising our energy in the third and serving well at big moments,” he added.

Later Taylor Fritz went past Vladyslav Orlov 6-4, 6-4 to make it 4-0 for the United States in the best-of-five matches.

“I’m proud of the guys,” said US captain Bob Bryan.

Earlier on Thursday, Sebastian Korda and Davis Cup debutant Chris Eubanks had won their singles matches.

The US have not won the title since 2007, and this will be a historic challenge for them as they look to claim their first title in 17 years.

The other teams that have advanced to the finals are defending champions Italy, last year’s runners-up Australia, Britain, and Spain.

Disclaimer: This article was generated with AI, and overseen by a Scroll journalist.