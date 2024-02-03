Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez is a major doubt for his team as they look to beat Arsenal to end their 2023-24 Premier League title aspirations.

The Uruguayan has been a key player in Liverpool’s rise to the top of the table with 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season. However, he has suffered a foot injury and is sidelined.

Klopp said at a pre-match press conference on Friday that the team will have to see if Nunez can get back on the field.

“It was very painful after the game,” said Klopp. “He left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot. So nothing broken, x-ray clear. But swollen.

“We have to see if his foot can get back in a (football) boot, or not,” he added.

Mohamed Salah is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Liverpool have been able to maintain a five-point lead in the Premier League title race with a win over 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday.

Klopp said that the Manchester City, who are in pole position to defend their Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season, are a big threat to Liverpool’s title hopes.

“What we learned over the years is if you want to be around Manchester City, you better win all your football games because they are good,” said Klopp.

“This is the league, this is the time City are dominating. That’s how it is. They play incredible stuff and would probably consider themselves to not be playing their best season, but look where they are.”

Disclaimer: This article was generated with AI, and overseen by a Scroll journalist.