Live updates of India’s women’s FIH Pro League match against Netherlands
India 1-2 Netherlands, HT: Two quarters of gripping action and end-to-end play from both teams sees the defending champions enter half-time in the lead. India have been doing well to take the attack to the Dutch, but will need to tighten up their defence lest they continue to concede as many penalty corners as they have been in the first 30 minutes.
India 1-2 Netherlands, Q2: Less than two minutes left and both teams have a player off with a green card – Deepika for India and Luna Fokke for Netherlands.
India 1-2 Netherlands, Q2: Gurjit, Neha and Navneet all combined to take the attack forward, but Navneet takes a second too long to take her shot and then ends up slamming it into Pien Sanders who goes off the field.
India 1-2 Netherlands, Q2: Two penalty corners for India and one for the Dutch and nothing comes of any of them, courtesy of both Koning and Savita.
India 1-2 Netherlands, Q2: GOAL! Out of nowhere, a quick counterattack from the Dutch and Van Der Elst Fay has to lunge forward beyond her marker Gurjit to score past Savita for the lead.
India 1-1 Netherlands, Q2: Meanwhile, India shake off the defence and charge forward with Lalremsiami almost getting the better of Dutch goalkeeper Koning, but the ball goes out and the Dutch breathe a sigh of relief.
India 1-1 Netherlands, Q2: Some quick open play from the Dutch and Dicke gets the ball in so much open space, going one-on-one with Savita and somehow hits the post. A brief second of confusion for the Dutch player, but it’s still 1-goal all in Bhubaneshwar about 20 minutes into the game.
India 1-1 Netherlands, End of Q1: A heavy tackle from Lalremsiami gives Netherlands a penalty corner that somehow goes awry for the defending champions. The first quarter ends with India slowly taking charge of the tempo of the game.
India 1-1 Netherlands, Q1: Three minutes left for the end of the quarter and the Dutch have stepped up their intensity with the Indian defence, led by Neha, just having to work overtime to ensure that there are no breaches. Savita also has to stick a foot out to save a stray shot, but blushes have been spared so far for the hosts.
India 1-1 Netherlands, Q1: GOAL! This is brilliant hockey from both teams right here. About five minutes of calm play with both teams just controlling the ball when suddenly the Dutch burst towards the goal only for India to enforce a smart tackle and then Navneet takes off with Sunelita as support. The two combine and Navneet takes a second to get into position and scores the equaliser.
India 0-1 Netherlands, Q1: GOAL! A flurry of bodies in the Dutch scoring half and the defending champions immediately ask for a video referral with the ball coming off Navneet Kaur’s foot. They get a penalty corner and it’s a simple shot straight into goal for Yibbi Jansen. Savita had no chance really with the power behind that shot.
India 0-0 Netherlands, Q1: India in white kick things off with the Netherlands in black and Savita immediately has to make a save with Pien Dicke taking a shot.
India women’s coach Janneke Schopman: Thought we played well yesterday (vs China), but told the girls that today will be a huge challenge and I want them to just play well today.
India vs Netherlands: The head-to-head record significantly favours the defending champions, with nine wins for the Dutch women compared to the two wins for India.
The last time the hosts met Netherlands was in the 2021-22 Pro League season in a 1-1 draw back in April 2022.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against the Netherlands, in the 2023-’24 FIH Women’s Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
The Indian women’s hockey team would have hoped for a better start to their FIH Women’s Pro League season, but instead they began on the wrong foot, losing 1-2 to China on Saturday.
It was a welcome sight to see the likes of Vandana Katariya, arguably the team’s best scorer, return to action after her injury. The veteran forward had made an impact in the match against China, but will need to draw on her years of experience when she and India go up against the defending champions Netherlands today.
The Netherlands, who are also Olympic and world champions, opened their campaign in the Pro League with a stunning 7-0 win against the US on Saturday.
Indian Women’s Hockey Team
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
India’s schedule
February 4: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 7: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 9: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 12: Vs China at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 14: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 17: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 18: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
