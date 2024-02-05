Jamshedpur FC sprung a surprise by striking thrice in the second half to round off an enthralling 3-2 win against Mumbai City FC on Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League.

The Islanders saw their senior stars step up with Tiri and Alberto Noguera finding the back of the net in the 14th and 32nd minute of the game respectively.

However, the renewed spirit and belief prevalent in the Red Miners since Khalid Jamil took over as the head coach was evident in the final 45 minutes, with the visitors running circles around the home team and capping off a comeback that will infuse tremendous confidence within them moving ahead in this season.

Tiri and Noguera scored from almost similar passages of play to get Mumbai City FC to a comfortable position at the halftime break. The central defender nodded home from a corner, whereas the Spaniard did the same albeit from a cross by winger Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Tiri will be assuming greater responsibility in the backline due to the departure of Rostyn Griffiths and Noguera finds himself in a similar situation upon his return from a long injury layoff.

However, few could have predicted what struck them later on, with Jamil’s pep talk in the break reaping rich dividends for Jamshedpur FC.

Imran Khan scored in the second consecutive game as he netted in the 56th minute off a rebound that had come to him due to a save made by Phurba Lachenpa against Daniel Chima Chukwu. Khan showed composure in a tight space to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors made the most of the momentum swaying their way, as Jeremy Manzorro bagged the equaliser merely four minutes later courtesy of a sweet shot from the edge of the box. Mumbai were the architects of their own downfall failing to play out from the back effectively.

Jamshedpur completed the turnaround in the 88th minute after Manzorro scored from the spot after Daniel Chima Chukwu was fouled in the box.

Jamil has extended his unbeaten record against Mumbai in the ISL, having won and drawn twice in his four meetings.