Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Australia live: Hosts look for first win in Bhubaneswar
Live updates from the Indian women’s team’s clash against Australia in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.
Live updates
India vs Australia, Q1: A circle penetration from the right flank by India and they have earned the first penalty corner, just over a minute into the contest. Gurjit Kaur’s drag flick is blocked rather easily by the first rusher. That’s an early opportunity down the drain for India.
India vs Australia: Savita Punia calls right at the toss and India will start with the possession in the contest.
India vs Australia: The Australians enter the field first, the Indians follow to loud cheers from the crowd present at the Kalinga Stadium. Time for the mandatory national anthems – Australia first followed by India. We are just moments away from the start.
India vs Australia: “I think they [Australia] were good yesterday. They were aggressive, used a lot of speed, and were dangerous in front of the goal. We played well against Netherlands though we did not win. We need to be good in defence today,” says Indian coach Janneke Schopman ahead of the match.
India vs Australia: Two changes in the starting XI for India from the team which played against the Netherlands on Sunday. Schopman has drafted in Jyoti and Deepika in place of Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dung Dung.
India vs Australia: The Indian women’s team, coached by Janneke Schopman, will have their task cut out against the Hockeyroos. The head-to-head record does not make for a pretty reading for the home side, who trail 2-12 in 17 outings between the teams. The remaining three matches have ended in draws.
The last time the two sides met was in a three-match test series back in May 2023, with the Indians holding Australia down for a 1-1 draw in the final match after the latter won the first two matches comfortably.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Australia, in the 2023-24 FIH Women’s Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
After two successive losses to start their 2023-24 FIH Pro League home leg campaign against China and Netherlands, the Indian women’s hockey team will hope for a better show against Australia tonight.
The Hockeyroos too started their campaign with a loss against China, but bounced back to win their second match on Tuesday against the United States.
Having missed out on the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification last month, the Indians have a lot to prove to fans and critics alike. Can Savita Punia and Co finally get back to winning ways? Answers to all of that in the next couple of hours.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
India’s schedule
February 4: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 7: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 9: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 12: Vs China at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 14: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 17: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 18: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
