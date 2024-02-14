Patna Pirates became the fifth team to qualify for the 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League play-offs after a come from behind 38-36 win over Telugu Titans on Tuesday.

Manjeet starred for Patna Pirates with 8 points, while Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat's superb 16-point show went in vain.

Patna Pirates were the in-form team coming into the game with a seven-game unbeaten streak, but they were handed a rude jolt by a resurgent Telugu Titans.

Sehrawat began the onslaught as he produced two consecutive multi-point raids as the Pirates were wiped out of the mat within four minutes. The Titans led 10-3 at this point as the defensive unit of the three-time champions laid in disarray.

Sehrawat ran circles around the men in green and brought up his super ten in the 15th minute, at which point the scorecard read 20-12 in Telugu Titans’ favour.

Patna Pirates upped the ante in the final five minutes of the first half as Sandeep Kumar produced a couple of key raids and a strong tackle from Krishan Dhull on Sehrawat saw the Telugu Titans reduced to just two men.

Pirates’ captain Sachin Tanwar then eased past the defensive duo of Milad Jabbari and Parvesh Bhainswal to bag the all out and reduce his side’s deficit to just two points at 22-20.

Pirates took the lead for the first time in the match in the 23rd minute and Tanwar soon reduced the opposition to just a lone man, but Omkar Patil came off the bench to snatch a brilliant super raid and saved Telugu Titans from the clutches of an all out.

A super tackle from Jabbari put his team up again as they led 28-27 with 10 minutes to go.

The Pirates then brought Manjeet off the bench and he made the difference in the closing stages of the match with a super tackle and a series of sharp raids, which enabled his side to bag a much-needed all out in the 36th minute.

Patna Pirates led by five points at 36-31 and held on to their lead to extend their unbeaten run to eight games. More importantly, they also sealed their spot in the playoffs for the seventh time.