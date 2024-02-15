Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian cricket team at the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday.

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row,” said Shah while speaking at the Niranjan Shah Stadium event in Rajkot ahead of India’s third Test match against England in the city.

“I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” he added.

This development comes months after Rohit Sharma was relieved off his Indian Premier League captaincy duties by Mumbai Indians in favour of a returning Hardik Pandya.

Sharma, who has led the Mumbai based franchise to five titles in the cash rich league, returned to the Indian T20I setup earlier this year against Afghanistan after being out of the team for the entire 2023 season.

Shah’s statement means that Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team for second time at a T20 World Cup, having previously led them to a semi-final finish back in 2022. The semi-final clash against England was his last T20I appearance before he returned for the series against Afghanistan along with Virat Kohli.

Sharma also led the Indian team to a runner-up finish at the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in front of a home crowd last year.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the Caribbean Islands and the United States from June 1 to June 29.