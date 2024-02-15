Mohun Bagan Super Giant ended the 12-match-long unbeaten streak of FC Goa in Indian Super League with a 1-0 win over the Gaurs at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

A 75th minute winner by Dimitrios Petratos sealed the deal for the Mariners as they got a second consecutive victory under their belt.

The hosts created most of the chances in the match and even had the ball in the back of the net in the 13th minute. Brandon Fernandes’ cross from the left was volleyed into the net by Odei Onaindia but the assistant referee flagged him for offside though replays suggested that the goal should have stood.

The only goal of the match eventually came in the 74th minute. Joni Kauko’s throughball to Manvir Singh led FC Goa’s goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh off his line. The goalkeeper reached the ball first but his clearance came straight to Petratos, who controlled and lobbed into an empty net.

Mohun Bagan move up to third position in the table after the win, level on points with the Kerala Blasters but with a game in hand. FC Goa stay in second place.