India on Thursday rode on centuries from captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja to post 326/5 on Day one of the third Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The pair put up 204 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the innings after England reduced India to 33-3 in nine overs. Debutant Sarfaraz Khan scored a quick-fire 62 off 66 balls before being run out in the final 30 minutes of play.

Mark Wood was the pick of the England bowlers picking up three wickets as well as effecting Khan’s run out.

India made four changes to their side with Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj coming into the side along with debutants Khan and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Captain Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first on a batting-friendly wicket. However, it was England who had the better start with Wood getting rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill in successive overs. Tom Hartley then struck in his first over to get the wicket of Rajat Patidar.

Khan came out all guns blazing taking the England spinner head on deploying a good mix of sweeps and shots down the ground. He brought up his fifty in just 48 balls as India raced past 300 in the last hour of play.

Jadeja held fort at the other end patiently making his way towards his hundred. The pair put up 77 runs for the fifth wicket with 62 runs coming off Khan’s blade.

Khan’s dream debut came to an abrupt end following a dreadful mix up. Jadeja, on 99, worked it to mid-on and called for the run only to send Khan back while the latter was halfway down the pitch. However, it was too late as Wood caught Khan short of his crease with a direct hit.

When Jadeja finally brought up his hundred, the celebrations were muted from the normally swashbuckling left-hander. It was Jadeja’s fourth Test hundred and his second at Rajkot.