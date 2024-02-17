Chennaiyin FC ended their three-match losing streak with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in a feisty Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Friday.

This was a third consecutive loss for the Blasters who have had injury worries, with first-choice goalkeeper Sachin Suresh also being sidelined.

Coming out of his line to clear a cross directed towards Farukh Choudhary, Sachin ended up hurting his shoulder and had to be substituted out to bring Karanjit Singh into the field in the 37th minute.

Kerala Blasters has already been affected by injuries to Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah.

The only goal of the match came in the 60th minute through Aakash Sangwan.

Sangwan took a throw in from the left flank and Farukh Choudhary controlled and held onto the ball well, under pressure. Sangwan made a run into the box and Choudhary neatly laid on a pass to him which Sangwan controlled on the chest, evading a defender and slotting past the Blasters goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin FC did have to finish the match with a man short after Ankit Mukherjee foolishly grabbed a hold of the Blasters goalkeeper, despite already being on a yellow card. He was promptly sent off by the referee.