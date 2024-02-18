Badminton Asia Team C’ships, Women’s final, IND vs THA, live: PV Sindhu, T takes India to a 1-0 lead
Live updates as the Indian women’s badminton team takes on Thailand for the Asian Team Championships gold medal.
Live updates
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 2-0 Thailand: Ashmita Chaliha is out in the middle for the second women’s singles tie against Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Thai is ranked 18th in the world compared to the Indian’s 53rd spot, but Chaliha leads the head to head encounters 1-0. The Indian will recieve first.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 2-0 Thailand: Jongkolphan and Rawinda save the first match point, but the Indians convert the very next. Treesa Jolly rushes to the net, intercepts the shuttle with a leap and lands it perfectly on the middle of the court. Treesa-Gayatri win 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 in 73 minutes.
India have taken a 2-0 lead and are just a tie win away from a historic gold medal!
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Five match points for Treesa-Gayatri as unforced errors mount from the Thai pair. The Indians lead 20-15.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: The Indians are turning up the heat. The Thai pair wants a shuttle change, but Treesa-Gayatri deny. The umpires agree to that as well. A three-point advantage at 18-15 for Treesa-Gayatri.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Jongkolphan lift goes long and Treesa-Gayatri have taken the lead. They have a one-point advantage at 15-14. All about the nerves now.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Treesa-Gayatri’s shot called wide and they challenge immediately. That was indeed well out of bounds. The Indians trail 12-14.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Now an error in judgement at the backline from Treesa Jolly as Jongkolphan-Rawinda lead 13-11. They can’t afford to give away such points do the Indians.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Two points in a row post the change of sides for the Indians, but Gayatri errors at the net to release the pressure. Treesa-Gayatri trails 10-12.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: They pull back a couple of points do Treesa and Gayatri, but Jongkolphan-Rawinda have a comfortable three-point advantage at 11-8 before the change of ends in the decider.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Multiple unforced errors from Treesa-Gayatri as they go from being level at 6-6 to trail 6-10. Worrying signs for India.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: A tad bit of miscommunication between Treesa-Gayatri as they both go for the same shuttle deep in the backhand corner. But, thankfully they recover and win the point to equalise 3-3.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Not the best of starts in the decider for the Indian pairs as early unforced errors has them trailing 1-3.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Jongkolphan rushes to the net and pushes one straight onto Treesa Jolly. No way the Indian could have returned that. Jongkolphan-Rawinda take the second game 21-18. We will head into a decider for the first time in a Treesa-Gayatri vs Jongkolphan-Rawinda contest.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Four game points for Thailand and they go long. Jongkolphan challenges and is proven wrong. The Indians have pulled one back to trail 17-20.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Jongkolphan and Rawinda hit back with three points in a row, with the net favouring them twice. They lead 19-16 and Treesa-Gayatri look dejected. “Aayega, aayega” shouts from the Indian sidelines.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Treesa-Gayatri equalise. Four points in a row for the Indians and they are now level at 16-16. Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” gathers steam from the Indian dugout.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Gayatri returns the attacking favour now as the Indians try to fightback and reduce their deficit to three points at 12-15.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: The Thai pair on a roll now. Jongkolphan does all the hardwork to keep them in a rally, before Rawinda closes it off with a slew off attacking shots on Gayatri’s body. The Thai pair have extended their lead to five points at 15-10.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Jongkolphan and Rawinda edge ahead to lead 11-9 at the mid-game interval. Can Treesa-Gayatri overcome the two-point deficit for a straight games win? Remember, none of the previous five contests between these two pairs have gone to a decider.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: A five-point run for India brought to a halt as Treesa Jolly hits a shot into the net. The Indians lead 7-6.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Jongkolphan and Rawinda raced to a 3-0 lead, but Treesa-Gayatri have fought back to equalise 5-5 before edging ahead at 6-5.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: An early challenge in the second game from Thailand for a shot called long and they are proven right. The hawkeye is working now and the first successful challenge of the day falls in the favour of Jongkolphan and Rawinda. The Thai pair leads 1-0 in the second game.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: And they need only one to convert. Jongkolphan finds the net and Treesa Jolly lets out a roar. The Indian pair pockets the opening game 21-16.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Four game points for Treesa-Jolly as they lead 20-16 following a wide shot from Rawinda.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: A Thai shot called in and the Indian pair challenges. The chair umpires strikes it down. “You were influenced by your coach to challenge,” states the umpire.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Treesa Jolly with yet another wonderfully placed shot. A long rally where Treesa-Gayatri combine well to stay alive, before the former with a beautiful deception. Tactical awareness of the opponent’s position from the Indian as they lead 18-13 now.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: The Thai pair wins three points in a row for a mini fightback, but Treesa Jolly cuts it short with her attack from back of the court. Jongkolphan fails to return a smash as India extend their lead to 16-11.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Six points in a row on either side of the break for Treesa-Gayatri and they seem to have taken control of the tie now. The Indians lead 14-8.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Treesa-Gayatri edge ahead at the mid-game interval to lead 11-8. The two pairs have been evenly matched so far and there are some early signs of this developing into a thriller.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: A very close start to the women’s doubles tie with both pairs level on 7-7. The Indians had the lead for a while, but Rawinda’s attacks have proven to be deadly.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Three points in a row for Treesa-Gayatri, as the former finds an almost non-existent gap to lead 4-3.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: The Indians win the first point of the tie, but Jongkolphan-Rawinda have edged ahead to lead 3-1. A slow start from Treesa-Gayatri.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: It is time for the first women’s doubles tie and India’s Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will take on a higher-ranked Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongai. The Indians trail 1-4 in five head to head contests, but they emerged as the winners in their last meeting at the prestigious All England Open last year. Gayatri will serve first.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India 1-0 Thailand: Supanida Katethong hits it wide, once again. PV Sindhu converts the second match point. India ease to an early lead with a 21-12, 21-12 win for the double Olympic medallist in just 39 minutes.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Nine match points for PV Sindhu at 20-11. How quickly can she wrap it up?
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A slew of points for Supanida Katethong but it surely is too little too late. Sindhu leads 19-10. Or is it? The Indians have been guilty of conceding points from the 19-point mark quite a few times this tournament.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Katethong is just crumbling under pressure. Sindhu just keeping the shuttle in play and is drawing errors from her opponent rather easily. Seven points in a row for the Indian as he enjoys a 12-point lead at 18-6.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Sindhu is just outplaying Supanida Katethong now. A beautifully placed shot in the gap opponent’s forehand side. Katethong stretches, but fails to return. Sindhu up 13-6.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A Katethong shot called in, but Sindhu goes up immediately with a challenge. But the hawkeye is not working. Some technical glitch and the on-court call stands. PV Sindhu is not impressed. A bit of an argument with the chair umpire as well as a technical official there. Sindhu leads 11-6.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A massive six-point advantage for PV Sindhu as unforced errors continue to flow from Katethong’s racquet. The Indian leads 11-5 at the mid-game interval and should be able to win this in straight games. The left-handed Thai needs a moment of inspiration to put Sindhu under pressure.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A run of eight points in a row for PV Sindhu, finally brought to a halt. An error in judgement at the backline from the Indian as Katethong lifts one from the net. Sindhu leads 8-2.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Katethong starts well with a 2-0 lead, but Sindhu has edged ahead. A powerful smash to open her account from the Indian before winning a long rally, where she was stretched to every corner of the court. Sindhu has won four points in a row and leads 4-2 now.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Nine game point opportunities for PV Sindhu as Katethong finds the net to trail 11-20. The Indian goes wide at the first point, but wraps up the first game 21-12 as the Thai shuttler finds the net once again. That was extremly comfortable for the Sindhu – exactly the start India were hoping for.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Sindhu cuts short that run of points of Katethong and extends her lead. The Indian is controlling the pace of the match and leads 16-9. Just a matter of time before she pockets the first game, it seems.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A mini fightback from Katethong as she reduces the deficit to four points, winning four of the five points post the interval. Sindhu still leads 12-8.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A very comfortable passage of play for Sindhu as she heads into the break with an 11-4 lead. She has pushed Katethong to all corners of the court and the drift from behind her hasn’t been kind to the Thai shuttler either. India would not complain though.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Sindhu in complete control as unforced errors mount from Katethong. The Indian leads 8-2 in the opening game. Chants of “come on Sindhu didi,” from the Indian dugout.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: A good start for India and PV Sindhu as she races to a 4-0 lead with the drift to her advantage. Sindhu looking confident and is moving well. Still early days.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: PV Sindhu and Supanida Katethong are out on the court. The Indian leads 4-3 in head to head contests against the world No 17. The last meeting between these two players ended with Sindhu withdrawing midway in a Round of 16 match at the 2023 French Open with an injury in October. The former world champion marked her return after rehabilitation only this tournament. The warmups are done. Sindhu will receive first.
Asia Team C’ships, Women’s Final, India vs Thailand: Led by the double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, the Indian women’s team have a shot at history on Sunday in Shah Alam, Malaysia. They can become only the first team from the country to win a Badminton Asia Team Championships gold.
After experimenting with PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa in the second women’s doubles in the semi-final on Saturday, India have today decided to hand debuts to the pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra. The remainder of the lineup remains the same with Sindhu playing the first singles, followed by Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in first doubles. Ashmita Chaliha and the young Anmol Kharb will play the remaining two singles.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton.
For the first time in the history of the Badminton Asia Team Championships, the Indian women’s team have reached the final. And they beat the mighty China and top seeds Japan to get to this stage, booking a spot against Thailand for the gold medal match.
The tournament marked the return PV Sindhu, who makes a comeback after an injury layoff. The return has been fruitful, but the youngsters in the team have stepped up as well.
In the semi-final, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand brought India back into the tie after Sindhu lost the opening match. Then Ashmita Chaliha beat former world champion Nozomi Okuhara before 17-year-old Anmol Kharb – in her first senior team outing – completed the triumph.
Can they continue this solid run of form? Stay tuned!
Screenshots courtesy Astro Supersport and Tournament Software