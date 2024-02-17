Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Australia, live: Neither side able to break deadlock at HT
Live updates from the Indian women’s team’s FIH Pro League match against Australia.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Hockey, FIH Pro League: India look to shake off Paris Olympics disappointment to get season started
Live updates
HT, India 0-0 Australia, Schopman: We want to do a little bit more on the ball. You can see what we can do when we are better on the ball and put Australia on the back-foot.
HT, India 0-0 Australia: India attack with less than a minute left in the half. Salima Tete gets the ball in the circle but her first touch is heavy and the attack comes to an end with the hooter going off for the end of the half. An enjoyable half of hockey. India have been solid so far not giving too many chances.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: Solid work from Nisha Warsi at the back to get the ball off Stewart and win the foul.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: A nice pass from Lalremsiami to find the galloping Navneet Kaur. She sets herself up and shoots at goal but Newman puts it behind.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: How has Ambrosia Malone missed that?! Australia attack swiftly and Mariah Williams dives in ahead of Savita to get the ball and scoops it across goal. Malone has to just tap the ball in the empty goal but misses it completely.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: Australia win another PC. India make it difficult for themselves as Salima Tete breaks early from the defensive battery. India now have to defend the PC with three outfield players along with Savita. Stewart’s drag-flick is at a comfortable height for Savita who saves it easily. Maddison Brooks goes for a wild hack at the ball but misses it and India get the free hit out.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: A goalmouth scramble as India try and defend. Dayle Dolkens fights for the ball before teammate Stephanie Kershaw takes over and somehow manages to shoot. An easy save for Savita in goal.
Q2, India 0-0 Australia: A good start for India as Sangita Kumari wins a PC. It is Navneet Kaur on the first battery. She takes a touch after the trap before hitting it but her shot is too high and flies wide.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Australia: The Aussies launch another attack but India defend it comfortably. That would be the end of the first quarter.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: India living on the edge! Sonika is caught napping on the ball and three Australian attackers descend upon her. The Indian defender somehow spins out of trouble and finds lots of space ahead of her to play a pass into. Salima Tete launches the counter. She finds Katariya who slaps the ball from the baseline. However, keeper Zoe Newman puts the ball behind for a long corner.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Navneet Kaur fights for the ball and keeps on going. Baljeet plays it on to Vandana Katariya. The veteran forward holds up the ball before finding Navneet again. However, Tatum Stewart puts in a good tackle to end the attack.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: India fail to control the ball near their own baseline. Alice Arnott sneaks in at pokes the ball goalwards. Savita sticks out her boot but the ball evades her. Fortunately for India, it comes off the post and India finally manage to clear their lines.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: India attack down the left through Baljeet Kaur and Mumytaz Khan. The latter gives the ball away but Neha Goyal wins it back immediately. She plays it to Deepika but the forward plays it on to her foot.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: Australia with their first attack and win a penalty corner as Jane Claxton plays the ball onto Nikki Pradhan’s foot. The drag-flick is put behind by Monika on the line.
Q1, India 0-0 Australia: India get us started. Sangita Kumari wins a free hit on the left. Lalremsiami runs down the goalline before cutting back. However, the ball is intercepted.
India vs Australia: Both sides playing in their away jerseys. India in the white and orange while Australia in their red and black with Aboriginal art form on it. Should be easy on the eyes for all watching on a screen.
India vs Australia, India coach Janneke Schopman: For us it’s all about being better. Against the Netherlands, it was a decent performance.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian women’s hockey team’s match against Australia in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela.
It has been a poor start to the FIH Pro League season for India. They have won just one of their six matches so far, which came against the USA. Though they haven’t suffered blowout losses, India have not seemed like a cohesive unit.
Australia will once again prove to be a tough challenge for India. A win will go a long way in restoring confidence in this young Indian side.
Live action coming up soon. Stay tuned!
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
India’s schedule
February 3: Lost 1-2 to China
February 4: Lost 1-3 to The Netherlands
February 7: Lost 0-3 to Australia
February 9: Won 3-1 vs The United States
February 12: Lost 1-2 to China
February 14: Lost 0-1 to The Netherlands
February 17: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 18: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Jio Cinema
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema