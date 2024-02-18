Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten double century and a five-wicket haul by player of the match Ravindra Jadeja helped India defeat England by a record 434 runs in the third Test on Sunday to lead the series 2-1.

England's batting collapsed like a pack of cards in the last session, losing eight wickets and being bowled out for 122 on Day 4 in Rajkot, where they were chasing 557 to win.

Mark Wood became Jadeja’s final prey and England’s last wicket to fall after he was dismissed leg before wicket on 33. He kissed the pitch in celebration as India's registered their biggest ever win in terms of runs – 434.

Ben Duckett, England's first-inning centurion, was run out on four before tea. Meanwhile, Joe Root (7) and Jonny Bairstow’s (4) underwhelming show in the five-match series continued.

In his milestone 100th Test match, English captain Ben Stokes tried to withstand the onslaught of the Indian bowling attack but was out LBW for 15 by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Jaiswal shines

With his 214 off 236 balls, Jaiswal stood tall as he helped India declare their second innings at 430/4.

After retiring hurt on Day 3 with back problems at 104, the opener took the pitch again in the morning session. With a single off Root, he raised his bat to celebrate his second double ton. The 22-year-old left-hander is currently the leading run-scorer of the series with 545 runs.

In his knock, Jaiswal hit a record-equalling 12 sixes which included three consecutive hits over the ropes off James Anderson – a veteran quick with 696 wickets in 185 Tests.

Jaiswal has now tied the record set by the legendary Pakistani player Wasim Akram, who also smashed 12 sixes in an innings while playing against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Jaiswal put on a mammoth unbeaten 172-run partnership with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who made 68 for his second half-century in the match.

The Indian bowlers then ensured a swift victory following India’s dominant batting performance, as they bowled England out for 122. R Ashwin, who had withdrawn from the match midway due to a family emergency hours after his 500th Test wicket returned to Rajkot, returned to set up victory for the home side.

Earlier in the match, captain Rohit Sharma's 131 and the 112 by Jadeja steered India to 445 in the first innings after they elected to bat.

