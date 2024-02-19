Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Spain, live: ESP lead after first quarter against IND
Live updates of the Indian men’s team’s FIH Pro League match against Spain.
Live updates
India 1-2 Spain, Q2: Spain win two penalty corners in quick succession but PR Sreejesh does a good job to defend them. India refer a potential third penalty corner and the referral stays.
India 1-2 Spain, Q2: Both the sides have had a chance each at the net but the goalkeepers do well to avoid the deflection.
India 1-2 Spain, End of Q1: Spain was happy to do more of the attacking and it has been rewarded well. After India put the pressure with an early goal by Jarmanpreet, Spain hit back immediately with one to equalise. They end the first quarter strongly with the field goal by Lacalle in the final minutes of the quarter.
India 1-2 Spain, Q1: GOAL, SPAIN. Spain extend the lead. Marc Miralles displays some excellent control with the ball on the left plank to drive the ball over Pathak’s head. Borja Lacalle does the rest to slot it in.
India 1-1 Spain, Q1: India earn their first penalty corner of the evening. Harmanpreet Singh strikes but misses.
India 1-1 Spain, Q1: GOAL, SPAIN. The red shirts equalise almost immediately and peg India back. Alvaro Iglesias passes it on to Jose Basterra who drag-flicks it into the net. Krishan Pathak leaps to his left but is unable to stop it.
India 1-0 Spain, Q1: GOAL, INDIA. Within 36 seconds of the match, Jarmanpreet Singh puts India in the lead. A strike from an acute angle and it passes through the legs of the Spanish goalie Luis Calzado.
India vs Spain: The last time the two sides met, the home side emerged victorious. They defeated Spain 4-1, with Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar and Jugraj Singh making the contributions. What will be the result this time around as the action moves to Rourkela?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s match against Spain in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela.
After a thrilling contest against Ireland, India will hope to capitalise on their winning run and defeat Spain yet again.
They will be confident about their chances considering they had already defeated Spain 4-1 in the opening match of the season.
Spain, meanwhile, are heading into the contest with a 4-2 win against Ireland too. They will be hoping to get their second win of the season.
Indian men’s squad for 2023-24 FIH Pro League (India leg)
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar (withdrew), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
India’s schedule
February 10: Won 4-1 vs Spain
February 11: Won 2(4) - 2(2) vs The Netherlands
February 15: lost 6-4 to Australia
February 16: Won 1-0 vs Ireland
February 19: Vs Spain at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 21: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 24: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 25: Vs Ireland at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
