U Mumba and Telugu Titans ended their 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League campaign with a thrilling 45-45 draw on Tuesday.

Telugu Titans’ skipper Pawan Sehrawat was the top performer of the game with 14 raid points, while U Mumba’s Amirmohammad Zafardanesh finished with 11 points.

The Titans took time to get off the blocks as they needed six minutes for their first tackle point, which was followed by a fantastic multi-point raid from Sehrawat that reduced U Mumba to two men.

However, they failed to capitalize on the momentum as super tackles from Sombir and Guman Singh took U Mumba to an 11-7 lead in the tenth minute.

Sehrawat struck again a minute later with another multi-point raid, which steered the Titans to the first all out and a slender lead at 13-12 in the 12th minute. Both teams traded blows and exchanged the lead thereon, but the half ended with them on level terms at 19-19.

U Mumba struck right after the restart as Zafardanesh got the better of Sandeep Dhull and Hamid Nader and a solid tackle from Bittu on Sanjeevi soon after saw U Mumba bag the all out and soar to a 25-20 lead.

Telugu Titans battled their way past the opposition defence to get themselves back in the game. Shankar Gadai’s two-point raid rescued them from the clutches of an all out, while Sehrawat completed his super ten by getting past Sombir as the opposition were down to two men.

The Titans got their much-needed all out in the 31st minute and trailed by just two points at 31-33.

Sehrawat got the better of Shivansh to become the third player to cross the 200 raid points milestone in the season as Telugu Titans drew level at 34-34 with only seven minutes left.

While it appeared like the Telugu Titans might just end their campaign with a win, Heiderali Ekrami came off the bench to produce a mindblowing raid as he cleaned up the Titans’ three-man defence and inflicted an all out. With three minutes to go, U Mumba had a comfortable lead at 44-35.

It all changed in the final minute of the match as Sehrawat produced a sublime four-point super raid.

He forced 3 defenders into self-outs and tagged the fourth as U Mumba were down to a lone man with the scoreboard 45-42 in their favour.

Zafardanesh attempted the bonus but was not successful as Telugu Titans inflicted the ALL OUT in the very last raid of the match to restore parity at 45-45.