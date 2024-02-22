FC Goa slumped to a second straight loss in the Indian Super League as NorthEast United beat the hosts 2-0 at the Fatorda Stadium 2-0 on Wednesday in Goa.

A 69th minute penalty by Tomi Juric was followed by a set-piece situation 11 minutes later where Nestor Albiach headed in a corner that took a deflection off FC Goa defender Odei Onaindia to result in an own goal to double their lead.

The Gaurs and their 12-game-long unbeaten streak was snapped by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the same venue last week.

NorthEast United FC has been given a boost since striker Tomi Juric joined them in January, and the forward scored his fifth goal in four matches.

He earned a spot-kick after he was brought down in the box by Seriton Fernandes and played a confident penalty to put the visitors in the lead against the run of play.

However, Juric had to be stretchered off the field shortly later.

NorthEast United doubled their lead in the 80th minute. A corner kick floated towards Spaniard Nestor Albiach came off his head and was deflected off Goa defender Odei Onaindia and into the goal.

The home team had its fair share of chances earlier, with Carl McHugh teasing the NorthEast United defence with his aerial prowess twice within the first 10 minutes. Carlos Martinez and Boris Singh had joined hands with the latter providing enticing deliveries that the forward tried to net, but to no avail.