Kerala Blasters made a strong comeback in the second half to beat FC Goa 4-2 in their Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

The visitors had taken a two goal lead heading into halftime, through strikes from Rowllin Borges and Mohammed Yasir. But the Blasters scored four in the second half, with the goals coming from Daisuke Sakai and Fedor Cerych on either side of a Dimitrios Diamantakos brace.

While Borges drew the first blood through a stunning volley from a corner kick in the seventh minute, Yasir converted a squared up pass from Noah Sadaoui 10 minutes later. Sadaoui drove the ball up on the left flank and laid up a perfect pass for the young attacking midfielder.

Sakai led the response, pulling off a fantastic free-kick to beat an outstretched Arshdeep Singh at the near post six minutes into the second half.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos scored on a penalty and then poached a third goal for the Blasters after the FC Goa goalkeeper spilled a cross.

Cernych then completed the scoring after playing a clever one-two pass before drilling a powerful shot at the near post.