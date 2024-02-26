India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Top-order batter Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, unbeaten on 52 and 39 respectively, stitched a 72-run stand for the sixth wicket as India wrapped up a record extending 17th straight series win at home.

India were left in a spot of bother as England off-spinner Sohaib Bashir struck twice in two balls just after lunch. While Ravindra Jadeja flicked a full-toss straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow at mid-wicket, Sarfaraz Khan was caught at backward short leg for a golden duck.

With 72 runs still needed for a win, Jurel joined forces with Gill to see India through in what was a tricky chase.

The two youngsters batted sensibly, constantly rotating the strike without taking any risks. Gill, in particular, was watchful and hit his first boundary of the innings only when India needed just 20 more runs to win.

Having restrained from opening his arms for a total of 119 deliveries, Gill stepped out and thumped Bashir over long-off for a six. A ball later, he once again stepped out to heave the bowler over the mid-wicket boundary to bring up his half-century off 122 deliveries.

Jurel took the onus on himself in the next over, pulling Tom Hartely to the mid-wicket boundary before nudging the ball towards the leg-side and running a couple to complete the series win.

“I play according to the demands of the situation,” said Jurel, who was named the player of the match for his scores of 90 and 39* in the Test.

“In the first innings, we needed to get runs as well, we knew we had to bat last and so any runs would be vital. I just saw the ball and then reacted to it, not thinking too far ahead.

“The conversation was good with Subhman Gill in the second innings. We broke the target down to 10-run sets and started developing the partnership,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where they had left on Sunday and added 84 runs for the opening wicket.

While Jaiswal fell to Joe Root for 37, Sharma went on to bring up a half-century off 70 deliveries. The Indian captain fell soon after for 55 to Hartley, before Bashir removed Rajat Patidar for a duck as India lost three wickets in the first session.

The last match of the series will begin on March 7 in Dharamsala.