The UP Warriorz, Monday, signed wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement for the injured Vrinda Dinesh, who has been ruled out of the 2024 Women’s Premier League.

The 23-year-old batter had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during her team’s win against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 28.

Vrinda was one of the most sought-after players in the auction and was snapped up by the Warriorz for a whopping Rs 1.3 crore. She was the second most expensive uncapped buy in the auction, behind Gujarat Giants pacer Kashvee Gautam, who was ruled out of the tournament even before it began.

The Warriorz have roped in Chetry, who was unsold in the auction, for her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Chetry has represented India A in a series against England A and was also part of a triumphant India A team which won the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup.

Chetry was also called up to the senior team as a backup to Yastika Bhatia during India’s tour of Bangladesh last year.