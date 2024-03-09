The 2023 World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin lost 0-4 to Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the men’s 57kg round-of-32 match at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy on Friday.

Making a comeback after an injury Hussamuddin, who received a bye in the opening round, took some time to settle in which allowed his opponent, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist, to take a lead with his technical prowess. The youngster used his speed and agility to his advantage, pocketing the first round 5-0.

The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover in Round 2 but his comeback became even more difficult after he was deducted a point for dropping the head. The 22-year-old Gallagher kept his calm in the third round and did not allow Hussamuddin to attack, eventually winning the bout.

India’s Nishant Dev (71kg) will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday. He is now the only boxer from the country to remain active in the qualification tournament.

India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.