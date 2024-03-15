WPL 2024, Eliminator, live: Mumbai bowlers on top after RCB lose four wickets
Live updates of the 2024 Women’s Premier League Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Toss: Smriti Mandhana won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bat first
First innings: RCB 50/4 after 10 overs
Live updates
RCB 50/4 (10 overs): Ghosh tries to accelerate, but finds Sciver-Brunt in the deep and this time, the English player doesn’t make a mistake. RCB in shambles while Mumbai are firmly on top.
RCB 47/3 (8 overs): Perry and Ghosh both are in good form, especially after their exploits in the previous match. But the Mumbai bowlers in Saika Ishaque, Sciver-Brunt and Ismail have been bowling some impeccable line and length.
Ghosh, however gets into her groove with a six off the last ball from Ishaque as the first timeout is taken.
RCB 34/3 (6 overs): The duo of Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh have had to navigate some dangerous waters, but so far have been holding on. Mumbai though, will feel like they have had the better of the Powerplay.
RCB 24/3 (4 overs): Mumbai have fired back in the next two overs – first, Mandhana departs courtesy a smart plan from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Then, an odd promotion for Disha Kasat up the order doesn’t work as Saika Ishaque gets the better of Kasat who holes out to Pooja Vastrakar after trying to get off the mark under pressure.
RCB 20/1 (2 overs): A fiery start so far but Hayley Matthews gets the important wicket of Sophie Devine at the end of the second over with a ball that just slips through Devine’s defence. A review for bowled, but nothing to worry for Mumbai who have their first breakthrough.
It will be Mandhana along with her regular opening partner Sophie Devine while Shabnim Ismail will open the bowling for Mumbai.
Toss: Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and RCB will bat first. Interesting choice from the Bangalore captain considering that all the matches these two sides have played has been won by the team chasing.
Mumbai also like to chase and although Harmanpreet Kaur said to the broadcasters that they were a little confused about what to do if they did win the toss.
Team news: It’s an unchanged Bangalore side while Yastika Bhatia returns in place of Priyanka Bala for Mumbai.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Women’s Premier League Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The defending champions have a momentous task on hand, considering what their opponents inflicted upon them the last time they met.
On Tuesday, fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi were treated to the Ellyse Perry show – the Australian all-rounder picked up figures of 6/15 in the seven-wicket win that propelled RCB into the play-offs. Although the defeat didn’t dent Mumbai’s hopes for qualifying, seeing as their win over Gujarat Giants ensured a spot in the knock-outs, it was sure to have rattled a few feathers in the Mumbai camp.
This was also the Bangalore’s team first win against Mumbai in four matches, having lost the reverse fixture 10 days prior.
The loss on March 12 saw uncharacteristic mistakes in fielding from the Mumbai Indians, while their middle order crumbled in the face of Perry extracting the perfect swing from the pitch.
Although Shabnim Ismail also bowled in a similar manner, the Bangalore batters in Perry (again) and Ghosh had the benefit of chasing a below-par total.
While Mumbai will want a shot at defending their title, Bangalore will be hoping for a repeat of Tuesday night when they walk out on the field tonight.
Screenshots via Jio Cinema