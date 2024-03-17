WPL Final, Delhi vs Bangalore, Live: Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana’s teams aim for a first title
Live updates as the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore compete for the 2024 Women’s Premier League title.
Live updates
As we wait for the toss – scheduled for 7 pm – here’s the preview for the final:
All-round Delhi Capitals take on in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore for the title
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Women’s Premier League final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A new season will see a new team being crowned champions. And with the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore competing, this will be a first franchise-cricket title for either team (both of which have teams in the men’s Indian Premier League).
But the spotlight tonight, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, will be on the two teams led by Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana.
The Capitals got to the final as the league table winners, while the Royal Challengers had to come in through the eliminator – in which they beat last season’s champions Mumbai Indians.
Within the big battle between these two teams will be smaller, yet irresistible, face-offs between their players – Lanning versus her former Australia teammate Ellyse Perry; Mandhana and her best friend Jemimah Rodrigues, to name a few.
There is the promise of enough action to heat up a pleasant Delhi evening.
Stay tuned!
