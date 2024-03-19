The National Rifle Association of India, on Tuesday, announced the squads for various international competitions in the run-up to the Olympics, which will be held in July-August.

Veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Ganemat Sekhon, and Shreyasi Singh will lead the Indian charge for the final 2024 Paris Olympics qualification shotgun events in Doha from April 19-29.

A total of four Olympic quotas will be up for grabs in men’s and women’s skeet and trap for Indian shooters in Doha. The exisiting quota holders have not been included in the squad for the event.

Prithviraj Tondaiman and Vivaan Kapoor in men’s trap, Shreyasi and Manisha Keer in women’s trap, Mairaj and Sheeraz Sheikh in men’s skeet and Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan in women’s skeet are the common shooters in each of the three squads announced.

While Zoravar Sandhu has been named in men’s skeet for the Olympic qualifiers, Neeru in women’s trap, Angad Bajwa in men’s skeet and Areeba Khan in women’s skeet will also compete for quotas.

For the final three events leading up to Paris, namely the Green Cup Shotgun in Umbria, Italy, the ISSF combined World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan (both in May) and the Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy (June), quota holders Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rajeshwari Kumari (women’s trap), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka (men’s skeet) and Raiza Dhillon (women’s skeet) make a comeback along with the top rankers.

India has so far earned a total of 19 Paris Olympics quotas in shooting, including a record four in shotgun events.