Gujarat Titans have named Indian fast bowler Sandeep Warrier as the replacement for Mohammed Shami ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League, starting on Friday.

In a press release on the league website on Wednesday, Warrier will join the 2023 runners-up for his base price of Rs 5 Lakhs. The Tamil Nadu pacer has previously featured in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019, having played a total of five matches.

Shami had previously sat out all of India’s matches since their loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad back in November 2023. The 33-year-old then underwent surgery for his right heel and was confirmed to miss the entire tournament due to his recovery. Earlier, Shami was retained by the Gujarat franchise ahead of the auction in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have drafted uncapped South African bowler Kwena Maphaka at his base price of Rs 50 Lakh to replace injured Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka. The Sri Lankan pacer was picked up for Rs 4.6 Crore during the December auction on the back of his performance at the ODI World Cup, where he picked up 21 wickets in nine matches.

Maphaka rose to the spotlight after he was adjudged Player of the Tournament during the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. He finished the tournament with a haul of 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

The 17-year-old left-arm bowler was picked up by Paarl Royals during the SA T20 competition last year, but did not play a single match.