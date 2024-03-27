The Indian women’s cricket team has been drawn in Group A for the upcoming 2024 Women’s T20 Asia Cup alongside arch rivals Pakistan.

The eight-team Asia Cup will be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19 to July 28 later in the year.

The other two teams in Group A include Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Group B includes hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Thailand.

India will open their campaign against the United Arab Emirates on July 19 before facing off against Pakistan on July 21. They will round off their group stage campaign against Nepal on July 23.

The top two teams from each groups will move into the semi-finals.

While both the semi-finals are slated to be played on July 26, the title clash will be played on July 28.

The 2024 Women’s Asia Cup will serve as a vital preparatory tournament for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in Bangladesh in the months of September-October.

2024 Asia Cup Groups Group A: India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand