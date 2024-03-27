Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 277-3 for the highest-ever Indian Premier League total in a match against Mumbai Indians with Heinrich Klaasen unbeaten on 80 off 34 balls on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Australia’s Travis Head hit a 24-ball 62 to lead the batting assault after Hyderabad batted first and went past the previous IPL best of 263-5 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

Head, dropped on five by Tim David off skipper Hardik Pandya, got his fifty in 18 balls and after his departure, Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in 16.

The team’s 100 came up in just seven overs and Hyderabad, led by Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, posted the tournament’s highest ever total after 10 overs with 148-2 on the board.

Sharma fell for 63 off 23 balls but there was no respite for the bowlers who were at the receiving end of some punishing batting.

It was raining sixes with 18 hits over the fence in 20 overs of Hyderabad’s innings as the South African pair of Klaasen and Aiden Markram, who hit 42, posted an unbeaten stand of 116.

Mumbai’s South African import Kwena Maphaka had a bruising introduction to IPL when the 17-year-old left-arm quick went for 66 runs in his four overs.

Five-time winners Mumbai, who had a change in captaincy after Pandya took over from the experienced Rohit Sharma, and Hyderabad started this edition with a loss each.

The match is Rohit’s 200th in the lucrative T20 tournament where the Indian captain has led Mumbai to all five titles.

(With inputs from AFP)

Here are some of the reactions for the record on social media:

...𝘼𝘼𝘼𝘼𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙀 😮‍💨



A historic innings etched into the IPL record books 🌟🧡#PlayWithFire #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/cfj8bgVROq — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2024

I think this is the best batting display that I’ve watched LIVE in T20 cricket ever.

The striking is so pure! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 27, 2024

What mad ball striking by Sunrisers.

Head , Abhishek , Markram all smashing it but Klaasen's consistency is another level, probably the best batsman in the format.#SRHvsMi pic.twitter.com/Gb1sap2m1Q — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2024

Brutal carnage!! SRH unleashed their middle order arsenal on MI tonight!! Absolute freaking knocks by Head, Klaasen, Markram and Abhishek. There’s no coming back for MI tonight!!#SRHvMI — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 27, 2024

WOW!!!!!!! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 27, 2024

Who would have thought a record score of IPL would be against MI. Crazy hitting from SRH. #SRHvMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2024

I can scarcely believe what I have seen. Against the 5 time champions, @SunRisers have amassed 277. You see something new everyday. It has been a feast for the local fans. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 27, 2024