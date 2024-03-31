Javi Siverio’s goal helped Jamshedpur FC secure a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Kerala Blasters required a victory to ensure that they booked a berth in the playoffs. Their march towards the same received a boost courtesy of an opening strike by Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos in the 23rd minute of the match.

However, Siverio, who had been a constant source of threat for the Kerala Blasters FC defence ensured that he struck the back of the net in the 45th minute.

Siverio kept hovering around the visiting team’s backline, poking their defensive line to find credible breakthroughs. He came close to doing so in the 12th minute, teaming with Rei Tachikawa before launching a fierce shot that landed off target.

Kerala Blasters then capitalised on this missed opportunity to Diamantakos’s strike.

Rahul KP steered the ball forward before playing it on the path of Emmanuel Justine Ojoka who was inside the box. The latter took a deft touch, before directing the ball towards Diamantakos, who deposited it into the net with little fuss.

Jamshedpur FC got their act together soon afterwards, with Tachikawa, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, and Mohammed Sanan taking turns to tease the Kerala Blasters FC defence. The Red Miners dominated possession (59%) throughout the game, ensuring that they took 37.5% of their shots on target, as compared to the 23.07% of the away team.

The home side were constantly searching for different ways to gain the equaliser. The breakthrough for Jamshedpur finally came through the goal by Siverio, set up by defender Elsinho, whose long ball sliced open the Kerala Blasters FC backline. The Spaniard sprinted to avoid the offside trap, collecting the ball comfortably before converting the chance to notch the goal and capture a point for his side.