Odisha FC beat Punjab FC by 3-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League match on Tuesday to sustain their challenge for the League Winners Shield this season. The Kalinga Warriors displaced Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the second spot in the table, with both teams level at 39 points now.

The Sergio Lobera-coached side is five points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC (44 points) at the moment, and they have a chance to bridge that gap when the two teams face off in Mumbai on April 8.

As a consequence of this win by Odisha FC on Tuesday, Kerala Blasters FC has become the fifth team to qualify to the playoffs of the current campaign.

Odisha FC was in an urgent need of a revival after having won only once in their preceding five ISL fixtures. It was their seasoned striker Diego Mauricio who came to the rescue, bagging a brace, and creating some razor-sharp chances to trouble the Punjab FC defence.

Punjab FC temporarily bridged the gap courtesy of their French playmaker Madih Talal, but a clinical second half sealed the deal for the home side in style.

Isak Vanlalruatfela also got on the scoresheet, claiming Odisha FC’s second of the night.