East Bengal came from behind to beat the Kerala Blasters 4-2 in their Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

A day after the Blasters had secured their spot in the playoffs, they took a 1-0 lead through a 23rd minute Fedor Cernych after a defensive error from East Bengal.

By the 44th minute though, the Blasters were reduced to 10 men after Jeakson Singh was sent off for a second yellow card.

Saul Crespo then equalized from the penalty spot after a foul by the Blasters goalkeeper in the box deep into first half stoppage time.

Crespo put the visitors in the lead in the 71st minute. Two minutes later, the Blasters were down to nine men after Naocha Singh was shown a straight red card.

Mahesh Singh Naorem then made it 3-1 for the visitors in the 82nd minute.

The Blasters pulled one back though through a Hijazi Maher own goal, only for Naorem to make it 4-2 in the 87th minute to seal the win.

With the win, East Bengal move up to seventh in the table, trailing Bengaluru FC by one point for the last available playoff spot.