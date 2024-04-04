Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Sarr was suspended for two matches in Spain on Wednesday after receiving a red card following an altercation with an opposition fan who racially abused him.

Sarr, who plays for third-division club Rayo Majadahonda, was sent off for jumping into the stands and confronting a supporter who had repeatedly insulted him during a match against Sestao last weekend.

His teammates did not want to finish the match and returned to the dressing rooms, denouncing the "unacceptable racist insults".

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) acknowledged Sarr was "seriously offended", but banned him for his reaction.

It also criticised Sarr and his teammates for not reporting the racist chanting earlier in the game when it had first started.

Sestao were fined 6,000 euros ($6,500) and ordered to play their next two home games behind closed doors, but were awarded a 3-0 forfeit victory for the game against Rayo Majadahonda, whose players had refused to complete the match.

The Spanish press called on authorities not to sanction Sarr if Spain "really wants to end racism" in stadiums.

"The victim cannot be punished," read a headline in sports daily Marca.

Sarr said what he had suffered "was something horrible, something that I could not bear, very sad", in a press conference on Tuesday.

"My daughter deserves a better world. I am fighting and will fight for her," he added in an Instagram post.