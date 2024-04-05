Chennaiyin FC broke into the top-six in the 2023-24 Indian Super League points table as they came from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 on Thursday.

The Marina Machans now have 24 points from 20 games, two more than Bengaluru FC (22), who have played the same number of games.

Contrastingly, the winless streak for Jamshedpur FC has now extended to four games, and the team has slipped to the ninth spot in the points table with 21 points as many games in the season. Thus, the Khalid Jamil-coached team has crashed out of the contention from the playoffs race.

Interestingly, the game began on a positive note for the Red Miners, with their Japanese star Rei Tachikawa finding the back of the net 22 minutes into the game against the run of play.

The Chennaiyin FC duo of Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray had teased the Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh with some sharp efforts prior to the Jamshedpur FC goal.

Rehenesh, making his 70th ISL appearance in Jamshedpur FC colours, the most by any player, did well to hold his guard and Tachikawa bore the fruits of the same by nodding home a cross by Muhammed Uvais from the left flank.

Crivellaro did not reduce his efforts in search of the equaliser though. Making decisive passes to the likes of Farukh Choudhary and Vincy Barretto, Chennaiyin FC really had their domestic attackers coming to the fore in the evening.

True to the same, the winner was notched by Rahim Ali in the 59th minute. But before that, it was Crivallaro’s turn to draw the scores level seven minutes into the second half.

Making his landmark appearance for Jamshedpur FC, Rehenesh fumbled with the ball, laying the ball in the path of Crivellaro, who pounced upon the loose delivery and slotted it into the back of the net on the top left corner.

That goal kicked off a phase of Chennaiyin FC dominance on the offensive front. Just before the hour mark, Rahim tricked past seasoned Jamshedpur FC player Elsinho to recover possession, before breaking into the 18-yard box, showing fleet footedness to get into a promising goal-scoring position right in the centre before hammering the ball into the bottom left corner.

Rahim was beaming with energy having come on as a substitute after Crivellaro’s goal, and that sudden burst of pace definitely caught the Jamshedpur FC backline off guard, thus extending Coyle’s run of unbeaten games against Jamshedpur FC to four matches in the ISL.