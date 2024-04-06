Noah Sadaoui’s second-half hat-trick helped FC put up a comprehensive 4-0 win against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

After a goalless first half, Goa’s manager Manolo Marquez introduced Sadaoui – who started the match as a substitute – into the game at the start of the second half.

Within 90 seconds of the second half though, the Moroccan midfielder spectacularly volleyed home to give FC Goa the lead.

Seven minutes later, he made space for himself in the Hyderabad box before slotting past a diving goalkeeper to double his team’s lead and his tally for the night.

By the 59th minute, 14 minutes into Sadaoui being brought on, he completed his hat-trick after getting ahead of his marker and playing a simple tap-in from close range.

Goa added a fourth in the 84th minute through Carlos Martinez.

The win keeps Goa in fourth position in the league after the team already qualified for the playoffs. Hyderabad FC meanwhile continue to languish at the bottom of the table.