Mohun Bagan Super Giant rode on Dimitrios Petratos’ goal to beat Punjab FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League match on Saturday, to keep alive their chances of winning the League Winners Shield.

The win for the Kolkata-club takes them to second place in the league table with 42 points from 20 matches. They trail only Mumbai City FC, who have 44 points, as both teams now have two matches left in the group stage – including a face-off at the Salt Lake Stadium on April 15.

The defeat for 11th-placed Punjab FC however, meant that they no longer have a chance of making it the playoffs.

Petratos’ goal came in the 42nd minute of the match. Subhasish Bose went for an adventurous shot from distance that was wayward and crashed straight into a crowded box. However, the ball sat up kindly for an onrushing Petratos, who played a first-time low shot that went through the legs of two defenders and past the outstretched Ravi Kumar in the Punjab goal.

Mohun Bagan’s next match is an away game against Bengaluru FC on April 11.