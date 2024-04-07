NorthEast United kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 win over the Kerala Blasters at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

NorthEast climb to seventh in the league table with 23 points from 20 matches, just one short of Chennaiyin FC who currently sit in the last available playoff spot.

Blasters, who have already qualified, continue in their horrid form – they have lost four of their last five matches.

The hosts however, left it late on Saturday to get the win. Nestor Albiach scored a sublime opening goal in the 84th minute, before MS Jithin tapped home their second goal seven minutes later to secure the win.