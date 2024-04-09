Lallianzuala Chhangte made an excellent assist before scoring the winner as Mumbai City came up 2-1 winners of Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

The win put Mumbai City closer to defending their League Shield crown – awarded to the winners of the group stage of the ISL season. Odisha FC’s hopes for winning the title however, ended with the loss.

Mumbai City started the match as the league leaders with 44 points while Odisha FC was in third position with 39.

It took only 22 minutes for the hosts to take the lead. Chhangte took control of possession on the right flank and move infield before sharply cutting back and throwing off seasoned defender Carlos Delgado. In a good position to take a shot himself, he squared the ball towards the centre for Jorge Pereyra Diaz to hammer past goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

The lead did not last long however, as an error from Mumbai’s goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa saw his attempted clearance roll tamely to Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian played an excellent side-footed curling effort from distance that caught Lachenpa’s fingertips before hitting the post and falling into goal.

The game got more physical in the second half as both teams wrestled for control of the ball. But it was the hosts who managed to take the lead in the 61st minute.

Akash Mishra played in a low cross that Diaz struck first time, only for Singh to make the save. Singh however, did not hold onto the ball and Diaz charged forward for the rebound. Diaz got to the ball, but Singh managed to do enough to save the close range effort, only for the ball to fall kindly to Chhangte who made no mistake from a yard away of an open goal.

Odisha FC tried to get back into the match but the Mumbai defence stood firm, as they held onto the lead and clinched the three points.

Mumbai is now on 47 points from 21 games. Mohun Bagan Super Giant has 42 points from 20 games, and both teams are scheduled to meet in the last match of the group stage, on April 15, in what could be the match that decides the League Shield winners.