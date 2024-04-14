Dipendra Singh Airee became the fifth batter in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over on Saturday when Nepal took on Qatar in the ACC Men’s Premier T20 Cup in Qatar.

The Nepal batter remained unbeaten on 64 after a 21-ball innings that included three fours and seven sixes.

His performance helped Nepal score a world record 314-runs in 20 overs, before bowling out Qatar for 41.

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, Airee had hit six consecutive sixes across two overs in a match against Mongolia.

He is now the third batter in Twenty20 International cricket to hit six sixes in an over, after Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard, and the fifth overall in international cricket – South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs and USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra achieved the feat in One-Day Internationals.