The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced a 16-member Indian women’s squad for the upcoming five-match Twenty20 International series in Bangladesh. Sajana Sajeevan and Asha Sobhana are in line to make their India debut following their exploits in the 2024 Women’s Premier League.

However, Jemimah Rodrigues has not been named in the squad with the BCCI not explaining her absence.

Sobhana finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024 behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Shreyanka Patil. Sajana proved to be a useful batter down the order for Mumbai Indians and is also a handy bowler.

The five-match series will be played from April 28 to May 9 with all matches to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India toured Bangladesh last year where they won the T20I series 2-1.

India’s squad for Bangladesh tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.