The Bengaluru crowd were treated to a splendid display, albeit from the opposition, as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat their own record total set a few weeks ago as they posted a mammoth 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2024 Indian Premier League on Monday.
Put in to bat first, the Hyderabad openers in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blitzed 76 runs in the opening powerplay on their way to putting up a 108-run partnership.
Head would reach his half-century in 20 balls and then go on to reach the 100-run mark just 19 balls later. The Australian batter’s first ton in the tournament was the fourth-fastest on the list.
Later on, Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram would score handy cameos while Heinrich Klassen continued his rich vein of form to strike 67 off 31 balls as Hyderabad crossed the highest-ever total of 277 set against Mumbai Indians to set a new record.