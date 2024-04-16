India failed to win any medals on Day 5 of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Of the five Indian wrestlers competing in the Greco-Roman discipline, only Sajan, competing in the 77kg event, made it past the first round. In the qualification round, Sajan beat Singapore’s Gadiel Misso on technical superiority.

However, the Indian lost to Iran’s Amir Ali Abdi in the quarter-final.

Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Umesh (63kg), Ajay (87kg) and Mehar Singh (130kg) all lost in their respective qualification rounds.

India has won nine medals so far with the four silvers and five bronze medals coming in the men’s freestyle and women’s wrestling events.

On the final day of the competition on Tuesday, Pravesh (60kg), Vinayak Patil (67kg), Ankit Gulia and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) will be in action in the Greco-Roman discipline.